ATSC sets sights on India's mobile market

WASHINGTON, D.C., and NEW DELHI, India – ATSC & TSDSI sign agreement to enable adoption of ATSC standards for making broadcast services available on mobile devices in India. The agreement signed between the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India(TSDSI) on 2 March 2021, enables TSDSI to adopt ATSC standards, thus promoting global harmonization of digital broadcasting standards. This is a first step towards initiating the development of Next Gen Broadcasting standards for India.

This is a journey that started three years ago with a Memorandum of Understanding between TSDSI and ATSC and a jointly organised broadcast/broadband convergence conference in India.

"This agreement enables mobile operators to consider ATSC 3.0 adopted standards-based broadcast technologies to supplement their LTE/5G telecom deployments. The impact in terms of the large number of base stations and devices in India could be massive, even at current levels of one billion subscribers and approximately 250 million new devices being added every year," said ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

