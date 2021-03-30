AT&T to supply 4G connectivity, premium content to new Maserati models

DALLAS – AT&T is bringing cellular connectivity to Maserati vehicles in the United States and Canada, through a new multi-year agreement enabling the next-generation Maserati Connect services for the luxury brand.

With AT&T 4G LTE connectivity delivered through Maserati Connect, owners can turn their vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot connecting multiple smartphones or tablets just about anywhere, supporting email, browsing, gaming and more. In addition, passengers get access to the WarnerMedia1 robust library of premium content across news, sports and family entertainment through the WarnerMedia RIDE streaming service.

Passengers can enjoy a rotating selection of entertainment and over 1,000 hours of shows and movies when their device is connected to AT&T in-car Wi-Fi. That includes live and on-demand content from top channels and services like Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max, TruTV and more. Download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+).

Maserati Connect provides a connected experience including Safety & Security services, routine Navigation Map updates, real time traffic information, and remote features managed by Smartphone- or Smartwatch App.

These services are now available for all MY21 Maserati vehicles across the U.S and Canada. Access is included with unlimited AT&T in-car Wi-Fi through AT&T data plans. Maserati vehicle owners can enjoy a trial period of 3 months or 3GB of usage, whichever comes first.

Read the full announcement here.

AT&T