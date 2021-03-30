Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

AT&T to supply 4G connectivity, premium content to new Maserati models

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/30/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T is bringing cellular connectivity to Maserati vehicles in the United States and Canada, through a new multi-year agreement enabling the next-generation Maserati Connect services for the luxury brand.

With AT&T 4G LTE connectivity delivered through Maserati Connect, owners can turn their vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot connecting multiple smartphones or tablets just about anywhere, supporting email, browsing, gaming and more. In addition, passengers get access to the WarnerMedia1 robust library of premium content across news, sports and family entertainment through the WarnerMedia RIDE streaming service.

Passengers can enjoy a rotating selection of entertainment and over 1,000 hours of shows and movies when their device is connected to AT&T in-car Wi-Fi. That includes live and on-demand content from top channels and services like Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max, TruTV and more. Download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+).

Maserati Connect provides a connected experience including Safety & Security services, routine Navigation Map updates, real time traffic information, and remote features managed by Smartphone- or Smartwatch App.

These services are now available for all MY21 Maserati vehicles across the U.S and Canada. Access is included with unlimited AT&T in-car Wi-Fi through AT&T data plans. Maserati vehicle owners can enjoy a trial period of 3 months or 3GB of usage, whichever comes first.

Read the full announcement here.

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE