Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Apple halves small business App Store fees

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/18/2020
Comment (0)

Apple, which has faced criticism about its App Store fees, announced it will halve the commission small businesses pay to use the platform.

Businesses earning less than $1 million in 2020 will now need to pay 15% of the amount of their in-app purchases from the App Store to Apple, rather than 30%. The concession is the basis of Apple's App Store Small Business Program, which starts on January 1, 2021.

(Source: Glen Bledsoe via CC BY 2.0)
(Source: Glen Bledsoe via CC BY 2.0)

Apple said it was making the change in recognition of how "small and independent developers continue working to innovate and thrive during a period of unprecedented global economic challenge."

Developers join the program at the start of January if their earnings were under $1 million in 2020. If their earnings surpass $1 million in 2020, the higher 30% commission rate applies for the remainder of the year after they do.

Apple has faced increased antitrust scrutiny, from regulators in Europe and the United States, as well as courtroom challenges from some of the App Store's biggest customers.

The makers of Fortnite, Epic Games, has made several legal challenges to Apple, including a lawsuit this week in Australia.

Epic Games has long complained about Apple's share of proceeds. In August, it was kicked off the App Store by bypassing its in-app payment methods for their own cheaper direct billing.

In the Australian case, Epic Games argues Apple misuses its market power with its control over in-app purchases, and its actions as a monopoly holder lessen competition in app development.

Since Apple's reduction targets smaller businesses, Epic Games will not benefit from the new move.

In September, Apple responded to this and other criticism by dropping its App Store fees until the end of the year for companies like AirBnB and ClassPass. These companies ordinarily operate in the brick-and-mortar economy but have pivoted online during COVID-19.

Companies like Amazon and Netflix sell video subscriptions and books through their websites rather than their iPhone apps, to avoid paying fees to Apple on the in-app purchases.

Tinder swipes left on the App Store

In September, Epic Games, Spotify, and Tinder's owners the Match Group, were among the founders of the Coalition for App Fairness.

These companies have criticized the "app tax" and called for "freedom of choice and fair competition across the app ecosystem."

Facebook has also joined the criticism of Apple.

Lawmakers and regulators have also been critical of Apple's App Store fees, with US House of Representatives antitrust committee chairman David Cicilline calling them "highway robbery" earlier this year.

In October, Apple warned investors in a filing that it faced regulatory pressure to reduce its commission in the App Store, and doing so would cause the Cupertino-based company's financial condition to be "materially adversely affected."

The App Store launched in 2008, and currently hosts 1.8 million apps, according to Apple, which says it is visited by a half billion people every week.

By hiving off small businesses, it seems, Tim Cook's company is hoping to buy a respite from regulators while still saving its revenue streams from the more epic-sized beasts like the makers of Fortnite.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE