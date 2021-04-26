Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Altice USA adds Wi-Fi 6 to the mix

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/26/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband services, today announces the launch of Smart WiFi 6, the latest evolution to Altice USA's advanced connectivity portfolio. Optimized for Optimum and Suddenlink's fiber-rich network, Smart WiFi 6 delivers a supercharged WiFi experience with faster speeds and greater coverage than ever before.

Built to support the increasing data usage of consumers and the growing number of connected devices in the home, Smart WiFi 6 is primed for today's virtual world, handling greater network capacity and more quickly and efficiently passing data through to devices for an overall improved WiFi experience.

Key benefits of Smart WiFi 6 include:

  • 3x Faster Speeds: Smart WiFi 6 delivers WiFi speeds that are up to 3x faster than the previous WiFi technology.
  • Better Performance: With more seamless transmission between the router and devices plus the ability to power more devices at once, consumers experience a more reliable connection throughout the home even in busy households and congested areas.
  • Expanded Range: Providing greater coverage for multiple devices in use at once.
  • Enhanced Streaming: Consumers can enjoy faster upload and download speeds on their devices with less lag and quicker response times for more seamless streaming, video chatting, gaming, and more.
  • Longer Battery Life: Smart WiFi 6 is compatible with the latest devices to reduce unnecessary data activity and prolong battery life.

Smart WiFi 6 is powered by the company's next generation WiFi 6 gateways. It works seamlessly across a variety of different environments and home layouts while maintaining exceptional network efficiency and reliability even in busy households. Intelligent band steering provides the best possible connection for devices no matter where the device is in the home, and faster speeds enable quicker downloads, improve the clarity of video calls, enable a better low-latency online gaming experience, and support simultaneous streaming of 4K programming.

Altice USA

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
In the 5G marathon, Huawei uses innovation to stay ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE