Altice USA adds Wi-Fi 6 to the mix

NEW YORK – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband services, today announces the launch of Smart WiFi 6, the latest evolution to Altice USA's advanced connectivity portfolio. Optimized for Optimum and Suddenlink's fiber-rich network, Smart WiFi 6 delivers a supercharged WiFi experience with faster speeds and greater coverage than ever before.

Built to support the increasing data usage of consumers and the growing number of connected devices in the home, Smart WiFi 6 is primed for today's virtual world, handling greater network capacity and more quickly and efficiently passing data through to devices for an overall improved WiFi experience.

Key benefits of Smart WiFi 6 include:

3x Faster Speeds: Smart WiFi 6 delivers WiFi speeds that are up to 3x faster than the previous WiFi technology.

Better Performance: With more seamless transmission between the router and devices plus the ability to power more devices at once, consumers experience a more reliable connection throughout the home even in busy households and congested areas.

Expanded Range: Providing greater coverage for multiple devices in use at once.

Enhanced Streaming: Consumers can enjoy faster upload and download speeds on their devices with less lag and quicker response times for more seamless streaming, video chatting, gaming, and more.

Longer Battery Life: Smart WiFi 6 is compatible with the latest devices to reduce unnecessary data activity and prolong battery life.

Smart WiFi 6 is powered by the company's next generation WiFi 6 gateways. It works seamlessly across a variety of different environments and home layouts while maintaining exceptional network efficiency and reliability even in busy households. Intelligent band steering provides the best possible connection for devices no matter where the device is in the home, and faster speeds enable quicker downloads, improve the clarity of video calls, enable a better low-latency online gaming experience, and support simultaneous streaming of 4K programming.

Altice USA