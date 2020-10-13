AirTies' cloud rolls to 25 million homes

ISTANBUL – At Broadband World Forum, AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that more than 25 million homes are now managed by AirTies Cloud. Service providers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia rely on AirTies Cloud to monitor, manage, and optimize home Wi-Fi performance.

AirTies Cloud is a secure, GDPR-compliant Wi-Fi management platform that continuously optimizes each individual home network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It enables operators to examine performance across individual homes, regional clusters, or an entire installed base, and provides a unique "Wi-Fi Experience Index" to help operators better serve their customers.

It provides predictive resolutions of Wi-Fi issues, reducing the need for technician visits, and proactively identifies homes in need of broadband upgrades, additional extenders, or device upgrades. AirTies Cloud also fully integrates with operators' existing management systems through secure APIs to support customer care, network operations and installation teams, and customer marketing departments.

Analysis from AirTies Cloud

Recently, AirTies published a research paper for service providers entitled "The Catalyst Effect: Understanding the Impact of Lockdown on Residential Wi-Fi and Future Implications". The research relied on real-world, anonymized insights from AirTies Cloud, examining the impact on Wi-Fi usage during lockdown and beyond, and the important implications for the future of Internet service providers. Among the findings, research found that when under pressure, home Wi-Fi performance does not worsen in a linear fashion correlated with increased usage, but rather that it deteriorates in an exponential way. Overall, during lockdown, users' quality of experience (QoE) deteriorated by 160%, with peaks reaching 200%, relative to the increase in Wi-Fi usage and activity. This "catalyst effect" remains prevalent in the post-lock down period as well, and the paper outlines the potential impact and remedies for service providers. The findings will be one of the topics discussed by AirTies' executives at the upcoming Broadband World Forum virtual event.

AirTies