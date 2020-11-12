Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Open RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Airbnb IPO shows the new economy isn't fueled by 5G

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 12/11/2020
Comment (0)

Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia founded Airbnb – previously, AirBedandBreakfast.com – in the year of the last financial crisis.

The previous October, Chesky (now the company's chief executive) and Gebbia couldn't afford their rent in San Francisco. But there was a run on the city's hotel rooms because of an Industrial Designers Society of America conference.

So the flatmates purchased three air mattresses, and had three guests stay on the first night of what they initially named "Airbed and Breakfast."

(Source: Open Grid Scheduler.)

In public markets, after yesterday, it now increasingly seems 2020 will be remembered for two things: the "Nasdaq whale" caused by SoftBank Group's tech stock buying spree, and Airbnb's initial public offering, which saw its valuation jump to over $100 billion.

Chesky was in the middle of an interview when he learned Airbnb's share price had doubled from an IPO price of $68 to a first-day close of $144.71 on the Nasdaq exchange.

It is a stunning recovery for a company which posted a net loss in 2019 and then saw its revenues ravaged when the pandemic largely halted travel.

But then Airbnb made a surprise profit in the third quarter, as global lockdowns eased and users increasingly wielded the site to find homes to rent away from major urban areas.

$68 a share, plus cleaning fee, plus service fee...

2020 has been the busiest year for US public offerings since 1999, says Renaissance Capital.

Meanwhile investors have been trying to value tech stocks during a global economic downturn but at a time the world has also gone hard virtual.

Food delivery startup DoorDash had a similarly stratospheric public listing the day before, raising $3.4 billion in a first day of trading when its share price shot up 86%.

Both companies, like Uber, form part of a gig and sharing economy that has been as successful as it has been controversial, amid claims of exploiting workers and, in the case of Airbnb, neighborhoods and rental markets.

But last year, the gig economy didn't fare nearly as well in IPOs.

Uber's own public listing disappointed its investors, with its share price sinking from $45 to $41 in the first week, and a promised $120 billion capitalization shriveling into a market valuation of $69 billion.

WeWork's IPO, still worse, turned into a fiasco, with chief executive Adam Neumann shown the door and the company laying off 2,400 employees in November.

Viewed one way, the coronavirus has shifted the transition to the sharing and gig economies, accelerating trends that were there already.

Viewed another, low interest rates and fiscal stimulus have this year driven investors toward risky bets, divorcing valuations from the reality the rest of us mortals inhabit.

A possible explanation for the massive first-day price rises, when they do appear, is venture capital firms' attempts to underprice IPOs so they can pocket large gains, suggests investor and commentator Bill Gurley.

But tech shares are riding high partly because COVID-19 has hammered all other sectors of the economy. So what will investors do once vaccines bring back the potential of something resembling normality in 2021?

That is, just to pick a figure, the $100 billion question.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE