WIA replaces Connect (X) in Miami with virtual event

ARLINGTON, Va. – With the health and safety of our participants foremost in mind, WIA is canceling Connect (X) as an in-person event in Miami May 18-21. We are saddened beyond words by the tragic toll the coronavirus is taking on so many in our country and around the world yet are proud the wireless industry is playing such a key role in keeping America connected.

In place of the in-person event, we are thrilled to announce Connect (X): All Access, a virtual experience that will feature the best of what we had in store for you in Miami. The event will debut May 19.

We'll hear from our top leaders on their plans for capex, deployment and safety in our rapidly evolving and increasingly complex business environment. We'll answer your pressing questions about what today's challenges mean for 5G and provide insight on how to seize upon the enormous opportunities for our industry.

As wireless continues to take an even more essential role amid the devastation to many sectors of the economy, you will benefit from the world-class speakers, content and education that you have come to expect at Connect (X).

Best of all, we will be offering the event FREE of charge. Exhibitors and sponsors can still count on attracting new and different customers to your products and services – potentially tens of thousands more "eyeballs" from our global online community.

We are confident that Connect (X): All Access will bring you the latest and best insights, just as you've come to expect from the "can't miss" in-person event, and we look forward to announcing more details about speakers, formats and innovative new opportunities soon.

WIA