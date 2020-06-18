Viasat, MetTel sign business Internet services agreement

CARLSBAD Calif., and NEW YORK – Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced its business satellite Internet service will be offered through MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader. The satellite Internet service expands MetTel's growing portfolio of connectivity offerings and will initially be available in the contiguous US, with the potential to expand into Puerto Rico, Mexico and other international markets.

According to Pew Research Center, nearly a quarter of rural Americans indicate not having high-speed connectivity is a major issue in their local community. This issue also affects businesses in underserved suburban and urban areas that depend on reliable, always-on connectivity and real-time communications for critical business services.

As part of the agreement, MetTel will offer Viasat's high-speed, highly-reliable satellite Internet service as an option to MetTel's business and government customer base, expanding MetTel's coverage options in remote and difficult-to-reach locations. Viasat's business Internet service covers 96 percent of the US population and currently offers a variety of unlimited and metered data plans with download speeds up to 100 Mbps in select areas. MetTel's converged network pools the connectivity of more than 70 national and local carriers across North America.

"We're delighted to bring the MetTel network into the escalating space race for business," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Including Viasat's satellite connectivity into our portfolio of advanced services, from primary connectivity to our Gartner-recognized, best-in-class SD-WAN solutions, allows us to provide customers more options for reliable, high-speed broadband communications."

"Our agreement with MetTel will help businesses nationwide—who have encountered difficulty in getting an adequate broadband signal to remote sites—to now have a cost-effective option that can be deployed quickly," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "With Viasat as part of MetTel's business continuity solutions, customers get a more resilient service that combines traditional land-based connectivity with Viasat's space-based Internet."

Viasat is recognized for offering a proven satellite broadband service, and having some of the most powerful satellites in space—delivering fast, reliable connectivity. The Company is also one of the first Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute satellite providers able to support direct cloud connections for enterprise customers. Viasat's business Internet service is typically installed within a three to five-day window from placing an order, enabling expanding companies to connect remote branches quickly.

