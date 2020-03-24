Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

US wireless networks are holding up to COVID-19

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/24/2020
Comment (0)

US wireless network operators like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are widely reporting significant increases in messaging and voice calling on their mobile networks as Americans increasingly hunker down at home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

But none of the companies has reported much of an increase in overall wireless data traffic.

Nonetheless, at least one network-monitoring company found a dip in US mobile providers' data speeds during the past week.

Ookla Speedtest, which measures the performance of fixed and mobile networks, reported a decline in average mobile network speeds in Canada and the US during the week of March 16-22. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla Speedtest)
Ookla Speedtest, which measures the performance of fixed and mobile networks, reported a decline in average mobile network speeds in Canada and the US during the week of March 16-22. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla Speedtest)

"The networks seem to be holding up really well," Evan Swarztrauber, policy advisor to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, said Tuesday during a webinar hosted by Recon Analytics' Roger Entner. When questioned whether Netflix would need to throttle its video streams to avoid overloading networks, as it has done in Europe, Swarztrauber said "we don't think that's something that's necessary at this time."

He added that some US providers have told the FCC that network traffic related to the COVID-19 outbreak hasn't been as heavy as streaming the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones TV show, for example.

However, some major video streaming providers appear to be taking some proactive steps anyway. For example, YouTube on Tuesday said it will default its video streams to standard definition for 30 days on a global basis, after initially doing so only in Europe.

What's happening on US mobile networks
Based on reports from operators like Verizon and AT&T, it appears that traffic spikes related to the new coronavirus are primarily affecting wired networks, not wireless networks. That's likely because Americans are staying at home – and using their wired network – instead of traveling and relying on their cell phone's connection.

That's probably a good thing, according to the Wall Street analysts at New Street Research: "Fixed broadband connections already carry roughly 80% of traffic consumed on mobile devices today, via Wi-Fi; the doubling in usage that is being seen on Wi-Fi today might bring the mobile network to its knees if households didn’t have Wi-Fi, particularly if there is a similar increase in data usage on mobile devices over Wi-Fi," they wrote in a Tuesday report to investors.

That said, traffic on wired networks in the US is clearly rising. For example, AT&T said Tuesday that its "core" network traffic – which includes its business, home broadband and wireless usage – was up 27% Monday compared to the same day last month. Separately, Verizon late last week reported a 75% increase in traffic over its combined wired and wireless networks.

The fact that no major US operator is reporting significant increases in mobile data traffic is noteworthy considering that AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are all making use of excess spectrum from the likes of Dish Network and Comcast. This unprecedented development is geared toward increasing capacity on their mobile networks – T-Mobile, for example, said the action doubled its LTE network capacity in 600MHz spectrum.

Moreover, Sprint and vendor Nokia just this week boasted of lab tests that show a new 5G software upgrade could quadruple the operator's network speeds.

Counting the calls and texts
But based on reports from all the major US wireless operators, the real mobile network traffic spikes during the outbreak of COVID-19 so far are due to Americans' calling and texting, and not necessarily their web surfing.

  • Verizon on Tuesday reported an average of 800 million wireless voice calls each weekday, up 33% from its annual voice traffic peak on Mother's Day. The operator added that voice calls are 33% longer than normal.
  • Sprint on Monday reported a 20% increase in voice calling and a 25% increase in messaging.
  • T-Mobile on Tuesday reported a 26% increase in texting and a 77% increase in picture messaging, and said the amount of time its customers are spending on calls rose 17% nationwide. The operator added that its customers are using their phone's hotspot 38% more than average "as customers share their smartphone data connections with other devices, like laptops and tablets."
  • And AT&T said on Monday it recorded a 39% rise in the number of minutes of voice calling on its wireless network compared with an average Monday.

Interestingly, both Verizon and T-Mobile reported a decrease in movement among their wireless customers. T-Mobile said it noticed an 86% increase "in subscribers with limited mobility, meaning they connect to cell sites only in their primary location." And Verizon reported that mobile "handoffs" – the times when a customer's data session moves from one cell site to another – are down 27% compared with a typical week, which the operator said indicates that people "are increasingly staying in place."

Finally, it's worth noting that some regulators believe wireless and wired operators should be required to provide more detailed and consistent reports on the status of their networks during disasters like the outbreak of the new coronavirus. For example, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has repeatedly urged the agency to require operators to submit network performance reports with details, including download and upload speeds.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE