Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

U.S. Cellular Gets on the IoT Path With LTE-M

News Analysis Dan Jones, Mobile Editor 2/10/2020
Comment (0)

US Cellular has rolled out LTE-M cellular IoT technology across 90% of its national wireless footing and is currently exploring deploying NB-IoT as a possible next step.

The operator is the fifth largest mobile service provider in the United States, operating in 23 states with around 5 million total customers. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have already launched LTE-M and NB-IoT services in the US.

A company spokesperson tells Light Reading that the LTE-M rollout will be completed in the second quarter of this year. LTE-M offers a download rate of up to 1 Mbit/s and supports full mobility and voice communications for machine-to-machine (M2M) networking. It uses more bandwidth (1.4MHz) and battery power than NB-IoT. LTE-M can be used for IoT tasks that require voice commands, such as home security systems.

"The launch of our LTE-M network is going to help us deliver a variety of solutions for existing and potential use cases," the U.S. Cellular spokesperson says.

US Cellular says that it is "exploring NB-IoT" and is "in the process of developing our deployment plans." NB-IoT uses much less bandwidth than LTE-M, typically around 200KHz, and offers a battery life of 10 years and up for compatible devices. NB-IoT use cases include tracking goods, and monitoring water and trash sensors.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE