TDS strikes home Wi-Fi deal with Amazon's eero

MADISON, Wis. – The new TDS Wi-Fi+ service, available to most TDS Telecom (TDS) residential internet customers, provides a strong Wi-Fi signal on all connected devices. Using mesh network technology from eero, TDS Wi-Fi+ minimizes dead zones, slow spots, and buffering by broadcasting wireless internet signals from multiple points in a home, rather than a single location.

TDS Wi-Fi+ is collaborating with eero to deliver their intelligent whole-home Wi-Fi service. The technology uses machine learning to optimize the Wi-Fi signal and route network traffic efficiently. This ensures a strong signal and expansive coverage.

A variety of control features are also included with the service. Using the eero mobile app, customers can see which devices are connected to their network, block any suspicious or unknown devices, and view data usage in real time.

The service, which will be fully supported by TDS, is being offered for a $12.95 monthly fee without any up-front equipment costs. TDS Wi-Fi+ includes one eero Base Station access point, and one eero Beacon to extend the network range to cover a home up to 3,750 square feet. If needed, additional Beacons are available for a monthly fee. The Beacons plug into standard wall outlets. Customers can bundle TDS Wi-Fi+ with other safety and security services for additional savings.

Wi-Fi+ is available in all TDS service areas, except in the Continuum market.

