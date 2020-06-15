T-Mobile reports 'voice and data issue' affecting several states

T-Mobile is doing the most uncarrier thing ever right now – dropping its customers' calls all over the place.

The carrier is experiencing an outage, as noted by customers in several states and confirmed by a report in The Wall Street Journal.

T-Mobile's President of Technology, Neville Ray, acknowledged a "voice and data issue" affecting customers "around the country" on Twitter. No more details have been disclosed at this time.

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

The problem appears to be contained to T-Mobile, but other carrier consumers are complaining online that calls aren't getting through. With one major carrier out of service in several states, it's likely that calls and messages aren't making it, which adds to the confusion.

The Verge and several other news outlets, citing the website Down Detector, which crowd sources self-reported network issues, are reporting T-Mobile isn't the only carrier having trouble. Despite these allegations, AT&T emailed Light Reading to say its network is operating normally. Verizon has told other outlets the same thing.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading