T-Mobile opens sales of fixed wireless to some Michiganders

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the company has opened up the exclusive T-Mobile Home Internet pilot to Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa county residents whether they're a T-Mobile customer or not. T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month all-in and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:

Taxes and fees included.

No annual service contracts.

No maddening "introductory" price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you'll pay as long as you have service.

No hardware rental, sign-up fee or installation costs (because set-up is so easy!).

No data caps.

T-Mobile Home Internet originally launched last year as an invite-only pilot for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas. Customer feedback should leave old-school ISPs quaking in their boots:

Pilot participants rated T-Mobile Home Internet 8.6 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being extremely satisfied.

They give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64, compared to -74 (that's a negative 74!) for their previous provider.

Nearly three-fourths of respondents say the service is very or extremely reliable. 94% say they are somewhat, very or extremely likely to recommend T-Mobile Home Internet to others.

69% report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet and estimate they're saving $384 per year ($32/mo) on average.

73% say T-Mobile Home Internet offers them more than they could get with other providers in their area.

The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier's LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to launch 5G Home Internet commercially nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a desperately needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.

"As a company, we're at our best disrupting the status quo and mixing it up with bloated, over-confident incumbents that have never been forced to compete for customers. There's not an industry that fits the "never compete" definition better than cable and telco ISPs … aka the Cableopoly," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "Three months into our merger with Sprint, we're just at the very, very beginning of seeing the incredible benefits of our combined network but the early signs are extremely promising — particularly in rural America — not just for traditional wireless service but also for home broadband."

Home broadband is one of the most uncompetitive and hated industries in America. Rural areas, in particular, lack options: more than three-quarters have no high-speed broadband service or only one option available. And when there's no choice, customers suffer. It's no wonder internet service providers and cable and satellite TV companies have the lowest customer satisfaction ratings out of 46 industries according to the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index)!

T-Mobile Home Internet expects to deliver average download speeds around 50 Mbps or more through fixed unlimited wireless service – with no data caps. It's just $50 per month with AutoPay, and because it's from T-Mobile, there are no annual service contracts, no hidden fees and no equipment costs. Setting up the in-home router is simple, and pilot customers get support from a dedicated team of real people – from the company that consistently ranks #1 in customer service satisfaction year after year.

During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. Qualifying account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay $207. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management details.

T-Mobile