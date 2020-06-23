Summit Broadband selects ADTRAN for home Wi-Fi management

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that through its Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives program, Summit Broadband has selected its Mosaic Customer Experience Powered by Plume to bring new smart home applications and services to its subscribers in residential and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) environments. Mosaic Customer Experience extends Summit Broadband's view into the subscriber's network to better understand usage patterns and recognize and resolve issues before they impact service quality. This solution will deliver a boost to the overall customer experience of Summit Broadband's existing products while enabling a range of entirely new service opportunities.

"Summit Broadband has a history of selecting vendors who share our mission to provide unmatched cutting-edge solutions to our customers," said Florencio Bulanhagui, Vice President of Engineering at Summit Broadband. "When evaluating our existing home Wi-Fi offering, there was an obvious need to provide a next-generation option to better address connectivity challenges both our technicians and customers were facing. We are excited to offer this innovative bundle. It improves ease-of-deployment, scalability and our ability to provide an equally strong Wi-Fi connection to every device and user."

Summit Broadband provides ubiquitous high-bandwidth signals so users can stream content, play games and browse the web without interruption. ADTRAN empowers Summit Broadband to offer a Wi-Fi solution that reaches every corner of the customer's home, seamlessly overcoming potential barriers and interference threats. Additionally, this solution provides services such as access controls for guest Wi-Fi, parental controls and AI-based security protection, giving Summit Broadband customers confidence in the reliability and security of their home, as well as granular control of who can access what and when.

"ADTRAN is helping service providers, like Summit Broadband, to make in-home management a core component of their subscriber offering to respond to the changing needs of their customer base as telehealth, remote working and e-learning become more mainstream," said Mirko Lindner, Product Manager Subscriber Software Solutions at ADTRAN. "This deployment showcases our commitment to helping customers offer a best-in-class service and deliver a better customer experience regardless of network type, size or location. As the smart home market continues to explode, ADTRAN will enable service providers to maintain and improve their customers' experience and identify new recurring revenue streams to hold a competitive place in the market and deliver next-generation services at scale."

