RTO Wireless teams with ExteNet Systems for CBRS build

CHICAGO – ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of communications infrastructure for mobile network operators, carriers, real estate owners and enterprises, today announced Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) networks with RTO Wireless. RTO Wireless is focused on delivering mobile voice and data, broadband, backhaul, and pervasive IoT connectivity infrastructure for rural markets. This deployment will be among the first in the 3.5GHz band of shared spectrum commercially operational in the United States.

"At RTO Wireless, we are focused on addressing the digital divide that hinder access and progress within the rural communities," said Steve Hubbard, CEO of RTO Wireless. "As a member of the Microsoft Airband Initiative, RTO continues to forge ahead with our plans to disrupt the economic challenges facing rural connectivity and deliver broadband in underserved markets. ExteNet's CBRS platform and approach enables RTO to deploy the latest technology in a rapid and cost-effective manner. We are extremely pleased with our decision to work with ExteNet as a key communications infrastructure provider. ExteNet brings valuable CBRS expertise and first-rate technical support, which is critical when launching emerging technologies. Our team has been especially pleased with ExteNet's customer-first approach and their overall responsiveness, which is critical when serving retail customers."

"RTO Wireless has a progressive approach to delivering connectivity in the rural markets and we are looking forward to be a part of this journey," added Tormod Larsen, CTO at ExteNet Systems. "CBRS is tailor-made for RTO's needs and we are pleased to provide them a future-proof and scalable network for their customer base, which is primarily residential today with plans for IoT connected devices. High-bandwidth and mission-critical services will be enabled over RTOs new network, as part of ExteNet's Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering."

RTO Wireless serves Maine, New York and Vermont markets today, with plans for nationwide coverage. As part of its network build, RTO Wireless joined the Microsoft Airband Initiative, a five-year commitment to bring broadband access to 3 million unserved Americans living in rural communities by July 4, 2022.

ExteNet Systems