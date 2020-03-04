Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Researchers say smartphone location tracking can fight COVID-19

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 4/3/2020
Comment (0)

Researchers at MIT have developed a smartphone location-tracking app that they say could help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Private Kit app allows coronavirus patients to rely on their phones instead of their memories when doctors ask them where they have been and who they might have exposed.

People who download the Private Kit app can get alerts if they have potentially been exposed to a known victim of COVID-19, but they cannot learn who that person was; doctors can redact all personal information from a patient's history in the app.

The project was led by Ramesh Raskar, formerly of Facebook and Google X, who is now an MIT associate professor focusing on artificial intelligence. The MIT team worked with advisers from the World Health Organization and the Mayo Clinic on the project.

The app is available now, but the developers say its functionality is currently limited by "the availability of published data," and they added that they are working with municipalities to collect more data.

The success of this approach of course relies on extensive COVID-19 testing, and on community participation – people need to download the app. In Singapore, where the government tested people aggressively and promoted the TraceTogether app, only 4 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, and the infection rate is roughly 180 people per million, versus 650 in the United States. China and South Korea also used location-tracking technology to fight the spread of the virus.

Further, location-tracking apps can use Bluetooth to detect the phones of people near the user. According to researchers at Oxford University, an app that "builds a memory of proximity contacts" has the potential to not only slow the spread of the virus, but also to mitigate the economic impact of business shutdowns by giving communities more information about where the virus has been spreading.

Legal experts say this type of data collection may test the limits of privacy laws. Jena Valdetero, a data security lawyer with international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, told Light Reading in a statement that lawmakers and others will need to carefully craft their approach to the issue "to ensure such government tracking doesn't become the new normal once the pandemic recedes."

Indeed, the White House has already reportedly had discussions with the likes of Facebook and Google over whether smartphone location data could be used to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In the European Union, privacy laws might threaten the use of location tracking apps, but individual countries may find ways to circumvent those laws in the name of public safety. For example, Germany is reportedly preparing to launch a smartphone app to track the virus within a few weeks.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her@mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE