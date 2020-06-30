Qualcomm releases new chips for Android wearables

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today unveiled the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and Snapdragon Wear 4100, designed for next-generation connected smartwatches and based on our ultra-low power hybrid architecture.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform is based on our proven hybrid approach and includes a super-fast System-on-Chip (SoC), a smarter Always On (AON) co-processor, and substantial improvements in platform power based on 12nm process technology compared to our previous platform. These enhancements help our customers to bring rich, enhanced experiences across interactive, ambient, sports, and watch modes.

Wearables Industry Growing Rapidly, Supported by Platform Innovations

The wearables industry has seen strong growth over the last few years and according to IDC it is expected to continue with an accelerated pace. As the industry grows, it is hyper-segmenting with a range of wearables for adults, kids, and seniors and with targeted applications for sports, health, communication, and fashion.

"We have seen sustained growth in the wearables space and expect the trend to continue with the industry growing to over $30 billion by 2023. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of personal health and well-being, which will drive accelerated growth in in the second half of 2020 and beyond," said Leo Gebbie, Senior Analyst, Wearables and XR, CCS Insight.

As the wearables segment diversifies, it requires a flexible architecture that brings rich experiences while helping to deliver extended battery life. The hybrid architecture with an A-Class SoC and an M-Class co-processor is best suited to help meet these requirements.

Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platforms based-on Next Generation Hybrid Architecture

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ architecture includes:

A high performance SoC with improved CPU, GPU, Memory, Cellular Modem, and Camera sub-systems in 12nm low power process with dual dedicated DSPs for modem/location and sensors/audio

An AON ultra-low power co-processor for offloading a series of use cases including display, sensors, maps, and time

A stronger AON software interface to manage the interactions between the SOC and the co-processor.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ architecture is engineered to deliver significant improvements in performance, connectivity, smartness, and power compared to our previous platforms, thus supporting rich enhanced experiences for consumers. Key highlights of the platforms include:

Super-Fast Performance and Connectivity: The SoC comprises of quad-core A53 processors, Qualcomm Adreno 504 class graphics processing, faster LPDDR3 memory (750MHz), and dual ISPs with support for up to16 megapixel cameras. Snapdragon Wear 4100+ is designed to deliver more than 85% faster performance, compared to Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, and enhances the overall user experience with faster app launches, concurrent use cases, smoother & responsive UX, and richer photo & video experiences.

The 4G LTE mode, based on 12nm process technology, has been significantly improved from our previous platform with a dedicated DSP, low power features such as eDRX , platform-level power management, support for Cat 4/3/1 and single/dual antennas.

Smarter Always-On (AON) Co-Processor: Enhanced AON co-processor supports richer offloaded experiences. We have partitioned memory and performance to enable up to 64K colors (from 16 colors) and extend offload experiences to include continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep for health and wellness, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, step counting, alarms, timers, and haptics for a more capable traditional watch mode.

Ultra-Low Power Platform: Low power optimizations include 12nm low power process technology, dual DSPs for optimal workload partitioning, support for dynamic clock and voltage scaling, Qualcomm Sensor Assisted Positioning PDR Wearables 2.0, low power location tracking support, and an enhanced Bluetooth 5.0 architecture. These improvements are designed to deliver more than 25% power reductions across key use cases and bring extended battery life to the platform (compared to our previous platforms).

Richer, Enhanced Experiences: The hybrid platform approach brings rich, enhanced experiences across interactive, ambient, sports, and watch modes. In interactive mode, the platform supports additional immersive experiences with camera, voice assistant, and voice/video messaging. In ambient mode, the increase in number of colors from 16 to 64K and number kerning is designed to make readability crisper and offers more exciting design options. In sports mode, offloaded maps enhance the on-the-run experience. The traditional watch mode includes features such as heart rate, steps, alarms, reminders, and battery indicator, with minimal impact on performance or battery life.

Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform Based First Customers Coming Soon

imoo is the leading brand for kid smartwatches and is announcing its next generation Z6 Ultra smartwatch based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100. This product is expected to start shipping over the next 30 days.

Mobvoi Inc. is an industry-leading AI company and is announcing its next generation Tic Watch Pro smartwatches based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform SKUs and Availability

Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms come in two variants:

the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform which includes the main SOC (SDM429w or SDA429w) and the AON Co-Processor (QCC1110), along with the companion chips including PMIC, RF for Modem/GPS and WiFi/BT, and RFFE

the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform which comprises of the main SOC along with the companion chips

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms support both the Android Open Source Platform (AOSP) and the Wear OS by Google OS platform. Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and Snapdragon Wear 4100 are available and shipping now.

