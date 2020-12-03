Proximus taps AirTies for WiFi tech

ISTANBUL – AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally today announced that Proximus, Belgium's leading telecommunications provider, has deployed AirTies Cloud.

AirTies Cloud is a flexible management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It gives service providers insights and analysis on connected devices and data consumption patterns within the home, along with proactive recommendations and a "Wi-Fi Experience Index" to help operators better serve their customers.

With AirTies Cloud, there is no need to download any client-side software on subscribers' personal devices. AirTies' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in CPEs and cloud-based analytics to maximize responsiveness and performance. This capability is key for home environments with high-band low latency applications such as gaming and UHD video.

