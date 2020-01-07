Podcast: What's the story with mobile data in Africa?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading, where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

On today's episode, we talk with Paula Gilbert, editor of Light Reading's sister site Connecting Africa.

Paula recently reported that Sub-Saharan Africa is on track for mobile data traffic to skyrocket in the next five years. Meanwhile, fixed-broadband subscribers in South Africa have been declining. Paula joins the show to tell us what this means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading