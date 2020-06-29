Plume, J:COM team to pitch smart home tech to Japanese cable ops

TOKYO – Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, and Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced an expanded partnership where J:COM will distribute Plume's platform to cable operators throughout Japan.

From today, Japanese cable operators now have the ability to offer the world's most advanced Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform for the smart home. Powered by cloud and AI technologies, Plume's CEM Platform enhances the subscriber's in-home Wi-Fi experience, while significantly reducing the service provider's operational costs. ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume combines intelligent back-end support tools and highly-personalized front-end consumer services.

J:COM will offer Plume's full suite of products, including Haystack––Plume's intelligent suite of support services, tools and data dashboards––that provides unprecedented insight to enable service providers to manage subscribers more effectively. Plume's CEM Platform provides a comprehensive view of a subscriber's home network and enables customer support teams to rapidly identify and proactively resolve issues, as a result, customer satisfaction is significantly increased, while churn and support costs are dramatically reduced.

As part of Plume's CEM Platform, Japanese cable operators will also be able to offer HomePass to their subscribers, an expanding suite of Smart Home Services that can be self-installed in minutes through the Plume App:

Plume Adaptive WiFi intelligently optimizes in-home networks to deliver flawless Internet-delivered services to every device

Advanced User Controls provide visibility into what's happening on a user's network, allowing them to set guest and child access controls, profiles, content filters, even pause the internet

AI Security detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, and eliminates unwanted ads

Plume Motion uses Wi-Fi-connected devices to provide whole-home awareness through motion detection

SuperPod Wi-Fi access points plug directly into power outlets and ensure reliable, whole-home Internet coverage

ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume can be deployed and scaled rapidly, meaning that operators can be ready to deploy in less than 45 days. J:COM has already secured roll-outs with ten cable operators. Chupicom Fureai, Chupicom Hiroshima, Imizu Cable Network, Kanazawa Cable, will all deploy services in July, with Ichinoseki Cable Network, Katch Network, CableTV (Tochigi), Ina Cable Television, CRCC Media and Bay Communications Inc. following in the second half of 2020.

*The above subsidiaries and household figures are as of March 31, 2020.

