'In times like these': Carriers debut COVID-19 ad campaigns

As if heeding Winston Churchill's suggestion to "never let a good crisis go to waste," some of the nation's biggest telecom providers are putting the coronavirus front and center in their latest advertising efforts.

Replete with phrases such as "in times like these" and "now more than ever," the ads almost universally combine images of stuck-at-home students and office workers with narration about the importance of staying connected, girded by an uplifting piano track.

The ads, issued during the past week or so from providers including T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, Cox Business and C Spire, have been aired thousands of times around the country, according to data from TV-advertisement tracking company iSpot. Wave7 Research – which closely monitors the US wireless industry – first reported on the trend.

Here's a selection of some of the most prominent ads:

Business has changed, but we're here to help make the new way of working work better for you. #MakingItWork pic.twitter.com/ojk34x24U7 — Cox Business (@coxbusiness) March 30, 2020

Like virtually every other aspect of American society and culture, the spread of COVID-19 is having a major effect on the telecom industry that stretches from employees to networks to financials.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano