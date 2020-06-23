Franklin Telephone enables next-generation customer experience with Adtran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that through its Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives program, Franklin Telephone Company Inc. (Franklin Telephone) has selected its Mosaic Customer Experience, Powered by Plume, to deliver a full suite of Smart Home Services to elevate the in-home subscriber experience.

"Franklin Telephone is focused on ensuring our customers can access and benefit from services typically known to only be available in metropolitan areas," said Tom Griffin, Vice President at Franklin Telephone. "In evaluating solutions to improve our subscribers' experience through a managed whole home Wi-Fi solution, ADTRAN was an obvious choice due to its values that align with those of Franklin Telephone. We both strive to deliver solutions that exceed customer demands today and can scale to meet tomorrow's needs, too."

Franklin Telephone has been delivering services to approximately 6,400 customers in and around 26 counties in Mississippi for over 60 years. Despite its focus on serving rural communities, Franklin Telephone prides itself in delivering best-in-class services to its customers. As e-learning, working from home, video streaming and other broadband intensive applications shift the way subscribers leverage their home Wi-Fi, the innovative operator saw an opportunity to create and deliver an unrivaled customer experience in the home while leveraging its existing advanced Fiber-to-the-Home and xDSL networks. Utilizing ADTRAN's solution, Franklin Telephone is further enhancing its subscribers' broadband experience by leveraging AI-powered automatic Wi-Fi optimization and security for seamless connectivity and added protection of their home networks. This deployment will allow Franklin Telephone to empower its subscribers with the ability to personalize their home networks by creating profiles for their children and family members and manage access to the internet and content. With greater adaptability, security and updates at scale, Franklin Telephone can support the demands of consumers in today's environment and into the future.

"More organizations have adapted their culture to offer flexible work-from-home options and consumers are taking advantage of more remote services, such as distance learning, telehealth and an increasingly wide range of entertainment options. This highlights the criticality of high-speed broadband and home Wi-Fi for consumers around the globe," said Jeremy Harris, Director, Product Management Subscriber Solutions at ADTRAN. "We are pleased to be working with Franklin Telephone to delight its customers by delivering rock-solid Wi-Fi and high-speed broadband the way it should be."

