FCC grants temporary T-Band spectrum to NYC for pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has granted New York City Special Temporary Authority to expand the capacity and coverage of the Fire Department of New York's communications system using T-Band spectrum to support emergency medical dispatch operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this national crisis, public safety communications—including the ability to dispatch first responders using emergency radios—are more critical than ever," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "This additional spectrum access will help ensure that New York's emergency communications networks do not become overwhelmed and can continue to work smoothly. We are granting use of additional frequencies to help New York City's heroic first responders carry out their life-saving work." This action is part of the FCC's effort to ensure Americans remain connected during the coronavirus pandemic, including the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, through which broadband and phone service providers have committed to taking specific steps to help Americans get and stay online.

