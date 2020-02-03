In today's regional roundup: M&A action in Spain; Iliad closes fiber deal with InfraVia; Vivendi fights Italian court over Mediaset; Nokia loses market share.

MásMóvil, Spain's fourth-largest telecom operator, has announced plans to acquire Lycamobile Spain for about €372 million (US$412 million), saying the takeover will boost its position in the prepaid mobile market and produce cost savings. MVNO Lycamobile serves about 1.5 million prepaid customers in Spain, generating annual sales of €132 million ($146 million) and earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of €45 million ($50 million). Following the takeover, MásMóvil would have nearly €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in annual revenues, about €550 million ($610 million) in EBITDA and roughly 9 million mobile lines. It expects to save money by cutting "headquarters" costs and migrating Lycamobile's customers to its own network. The deal, which requires regulatory approval, would be financed through debt and have no significant impact on MásMóvil's leverage, said the operator in a statement filed with Spanish regulatory authorities.

French telco Iliad said late Friday it had closed a deal to sell part of its fiber business to InfraVia, a French private equity firm with an infrastructure focus. Under the deal first announced in September, InfraVia will take a 51% stake in IFT, an Iliad business tasked with acquiring and operating Iliad's co-financed full-fiber assets outside France's more densely populated communities. Iliad values the business at €600 million ($665 million) and says it will continue to buy access and information services from IFT, which will be free to provide those same services to other French operators. Iliad said the deal would support its investment activity and is targeting more than 4.5 million fiber subscribers by 2024, up from about 1.5 million in September last year. The deal continues a trend of European operators part-divesting some of their infrastructure assets to pay off debts and raise funds for other spending activity.

France's Vivendi, a major shareholder in various media and telecom businesses throughout Europe, said it would fight an Italian court's decision not to suspend a planned reorganization at Mediaset, an Italian broadcaster in which it holds a substantial stake. Mediaset is pressing ahead with a restructuring that would place its Italian and Spanish units under the control of a Dutch holding firm, but Vivendi has argued this will harm the interests of minority shareholders. The French company is locked in a battle for influence over Mediaset with the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which today controls the broadcaster. Vivendi has encountered a political backlash in Italy because of its extensive presence in the country's telecom and media sectors. Besides owning part of Mediaset, it holds a 24% stake in Telecom Italia, the country's biggest telecom operator.