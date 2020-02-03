Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: Spain's MásMóvil to buy Lycamobile for €372M

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/2/2020
Comment (0)

In today's regional roundup: M&A action in Spain; Iliad closes fiber deal with InfraVia; Vivendi fights Italian court over Mediaset; Nokia loses market share.

  • MásMóvil, Spain's fourth-largest telecom operator, has announced plans to acquire Lycamobile Spain for about €372 million (US$412 million), saying the takeover will boost its position in the prepaid mobile market and produce cost savings. MVNO Lycamobile serves about 1.5 million prepaid customers in Spain, generating annual sales of €132 million ($146 million) and earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of €45 million ($50 million). Following the takeover, MásMóvil would have nearly €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in annual revenues, about €550 million ($610 million) in EBITDA and roughly 9 million mobile lines. It expects to save money by cutting "headquarters" costs and migrating Lycamobile's customers to its own network. The deal, which requires regulatory approval, would be financed through debt and have no significant impact on MásMóvil's leverage, said the operator in a statement filed with Spanish regulatory authorities.

  • French telco Iliad said late Friday it had closed a deal to sell part of its fiber business to InfraVia, a French private equity firm with an infrastructure focus. Under the deal first announced in September, InfraVia will take a 51% stake in IFT, an Iliad business tasked with acquiring and operating Iliad's co-financed full-fiber assets outside France's more densely populated communities. Iliad values the business at €600 million ($665 million) and says it will continue to buy access and information services from IFT, which will be free to provide those same services to other French operators. Iliad said the deal would support its investment activity and is targeting more than 4.5 million fiber subscribers by 2024, up from about 1.5 million in September last year. The deal continues a trend of European operators part-divesting some of their infrastructure assets to pay off debts and raise funds for other spending activity.

  • France's Vivendi, a major shareholder in various media and telecom businesses throughout Europe, said it would fight an Italian court's decision not to suspend a planned reorganization at Mediaset, an Italian broadcaster in which it holds a substantial stake. Mediaset is pressing ahead with a restructuring that would place its Italian and Spanish units under the control of a Dutch holding firm, but Vivendi has argued this will harm the interests of minority shareholders. The French company is locked in a battle for influence over Mediaset with the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which today controls the broadcaster. Vivendi has encountered a political backlash in Italy because of its extensive presence in the country's telecom and media sectors. Besides owning part of Mediaset, it holds a 24% stake in Telecom Italia, the country's biggest telecom operator.

  • Nokia's share of the world's telecom equipment market slid 1% last year, according to respected market-research firm Dell'Oro, to about 16% of the total, while Ericsson held steady at about 14%. Figures published by the company showed that Western firms including Cisco continued to face pressure from Chinese rivals Huawei and ZTE despite US efforts to have those companies banned from 5G equipment markets. Dell'Oro's research considers the markets for broadband access, microwave and optical transport, mobile core and radio access networks and service provider routing and switching. The company says the overall equipment market grew 2% last year in sales terms, fueled by investments in 5G networks and supporting infrastructure. Its update comes on the same day that Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri announced he had quit and would step down at the end of August this year. (See Nokia CEO Suri quits after 5G setbacks.)

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
    Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
    Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
    Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
    All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE