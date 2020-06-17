Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Eurobites: EE, Nokia join forces for air-to-ground emergency network

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ekinops upgrades in Turkey; UK's Shared Rural Network clicks into action; Telia confirms Turkcell stake-sale talks.

  • EE, the mobile arm of UK incumbent telco BT, has teamed up with Nokia to build what EE claims is the world's first 4G LTE air-to-ground network for emergency services. The network, says the operator, will facilitate uninterrupted high-speed broadband coverage for emergency service personnel working above ground from 500 feet up to 10,000 feet. EE will provide the network equipment for an initial seven-site trial network, while Nokia will provide design support, network equipment, installation and commissioning services. Initial trials will take place in north Wales and London over the coming months.

  • France-based Ekinops has been chosen by TurkNet, a Turkish Internet service provider, to upgrade its core transport network. Ekinops' carrier-grade 400G DWDM (dense wavelength-division multiplexing) equipment will be rolled out across the network.

  • Devauden, a village in Wales, has become the first rural community to benefit from the UK's Shared Rural Network program, which is intended to make 4G available to 95% of the UK landmass through judicious mast sharing in rural areas where some, but not all providers, have coverage.

  • Finnish operator Elisa has joined forces with Helsinki University Hospital to launch a Sustainable Future Accelerator, inviting ten startups to come up with ideas for businesses that relate to the promotion of healthy lives, gender equality, decent education and other unquestionably good things.

  • Sweden's Telia has confirmed it is in discussions with the Turkey Wealth Fund regarding the potential divestment of its indirect stake in Turkcell for approximately $530 million. Telia has a 47.1% stake in Turkcell Holding, a holding company owned by Cukurova, LetterOne and Telia.

  • European Union member states have agreed on a set of technical specifications that they hope will ensure a safe exchange of information between their respective COVID-19 contact-tracing apps. Most member states have already decided to launch smartphone-based apps to complement manual contract tracing of the coronavirus, with the majority based on a decentralized architecture. One such is the German COVID-19 app, which, as Reuters reports, was downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours after its launch. However, it's a different story with the French app, which stores data centrally and, according to EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager, may not be able to interoperate with others in use across the EU. Meanwhile, on the sleepy shores of the Isle of Wight, speculation continues to mount over what is happening with the UK's version of the coronavirus app, which is being trialed there. As the BBC report concludes, "people on the island could be excused for thinking the app is taking them on the road to nowhere."

  • CityFibre, the UK altnet, has broken ground on its £80 million ($110.5 million) fiber rollout in the English midlands city of Leicester. The company is already working with Vodafone on the delivery of broadband services, and TalkTalk is expected to join the party soon.

  • Similarly, Truespeed has started work on its network build in the historic English city of Wells, with the rollout expected to be completed by the end of the year. Protecting the city's rich heritage will be a key part of the rollout, says the company.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has beefed up its point of presence at Namex, in Rome, providing customers with remote peering capabilities through its Virtual NAP service.

  • DigitalEurope, an international non-profit association which describes itself as "the voice of digitally transforming industries," has elected its first female president, Nokia's Hillary Mine. She takes over the role from fellow Nokia executive Markus Borchert.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
    June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE