4G/3G/WiFi

Enea Openwave boosts video quality for Vodafone Ireland

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/10/2020
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Enea today announces that Vodafone Ireland has consistently delivered outstanding video Quality of Experience (QoE) for its subscribers using the Enea Openwave Traffic Management solution. QoE is a crucial feature for today’s mobile subscribers and this has been delivered over several months as part of an overall Vodafone group strategy to focus on mobile video QoE. It follows deployments of Enea Openwave’s solutions across Vodafone networks globally.

Mobile video streaming traffic is growing at a phenomenal rate, some operators have experienced 50% to over 100% Year-on-Year growth. As video consumption grows, research from Enea Openwave has found that subscribers globally still suffer from frequent video buffering and long wait times. As Over-The-Top (OTT) players apply their own proprietary video delivery mechanisms, an array of different encryption protocols further complicate the task of video management for mobile operators.

To combat this challenge, Enea Openwave’s technology enables transparent classification of encrypted traffic flows (HTTPS and QUIC) to balance picture and playback video quality in real time, across users. The solution accelerates mobile data and also provides encrypted and unencrypted filtering technology (parental controls) to protect Vodafone subscribers from inappropriate content.

“At Vodafone Ireland we embrace innovation, particularly with regards to delivering smoother video streaming and improved internet browsing for a superior subscriber experience,” said Didier Clavero, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Ireland. “Enea Openwave’s traffic management enables us to fulfill our fundamental principle of 'customer first' by providing the best network experience when it comes to mobile data and video.”

“Our solutions are designed for operators to deliver an outstanding QoE for their customers”, said John Giere, President of Enea’s Openwave division. “The growth in mobile data and video was already strong before the nationwide lockdowns, and since then demand has skyrocketed. Almost overnight some operators had to grapple with twice the amount of data throughput. With the deployment of our technology, Vodafone Ireland is better equipped to manage the rise in traffic and maintain a consistent QoE.”

Enea AB

