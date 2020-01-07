Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Dish closes $1.4B Boost Mobile deal

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/1/2020
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH announced today that it has completed its $1.4 billion acquisition of Boost Mobile. With this purchase, DISH officially enters the retail wireless market, serving more than nine million customers.

"Today, we are proud to welcome hundreds of employees, thousands of independent retailers, and millions of customers to the DISH family," said Erik Carlson, president and CEO, DISH. "This marks an important milestone in DISH's evolution as a connectivity company. It positions us well as we continue to build out the first virtualized, standalone 5G network in America."

The company will continue to utilize the Boost brand and today unveiled the new Boost logo. John Swieringa, who serves as group president, retail wireless and COO, DISH, will lead Boost Mobile.

Boost's new $hrink-It! plan, which starts at $45 for 15GB, reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. Boost previously offered a popular shrinking payments plan, which was available to new Boost Mobile customers until July 2014.

In addition to the revival of the $hrink-It! plan, Boost will offer a $35 10GB plan that includes unlimited talk and text. Consumers may sign up for either plan with their existing compatible device or by purchasing a new device from Boost. Both plans will be available beginning tomorrow.

Boost has begun, and will continue, to activate customers with a compatible device onto the new T-Mobile network, where customers will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

Agreements position DISH to serve customers immediately and advance build of 5G network In July 2019, DISH announced a series of agreements the company reached with the DOJ and FCC as part of the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile. DISH will have access to the new T-Mobile network for seven years, including the ability to serve DISH customers between new T-Mobile's nationwide network and DISH's forthcoming standalone 5G network, a first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

DISH continues to make progress on its 5G network deployment and recently announced the selection of Fujitsu for radio units and Altiostar and Mavenir for cloud-native, Open RAN software.

Read the full announcement here.

Dish Network

