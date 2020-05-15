Sign In Register
Cradlepoint, AT&T ink deal for router sales

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/15/2020
DALLAS – AT&T and Cradlepoint are expanding their relationship to make it easier for enterprise and public safety customers to purchase end-to-end wireless wide-area network (WAN) solutions. Under the new agreement, customers can now order Cradlepoint wireless edge solutions and have them fulfilled and billed directly from AT&T.

As of today, customers can easily purchase select Cradlepoint wireless routers with AT&T's fast and reliable LTE service along with an optional worry-free, no overage AT&T Wireless Broadband (AWB) data plan.

Public safety and other frontline emergency services organizations can also purchase Cradlepoint FirstNet Ready™ wireless routers with a FirstNet® service data plan.

The current global health crisis has highlighted the growing need for agile, versatile, and rapidly deployable wireless WAN solutions within many industry segments, including healthcare, education, distribution, financial services, and public safety. According to IDC's latest annual wireless router forecast, which measures the growth of enterprise cellular routers and gateways, the combined market for branch, mobile, and IoT wireless routers and gateways will reach $2.98 billion by 2024.

"In recent months, we have witnessed more businesses and public safety agencies than ever deploying wireless WAN solutions on AT&T LTE networks in response to the global health crisis," said Robert Boyanovsky, VP, Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. "This surge in demand underscores the agility, flexibility, and speed of deployment that only wireless can deliver. It also provides validation of our expanded relationship with Cradlepoint that will make it easier for customers to acquire end-to-end wireless WAN solutions from AT&T."

Wireless Solutions Optimized for AT&T Network and FirstNet Communications Platform

Cradlepoint is a leader in wireless edge solutions that unlock the power of cellular networks for enterprise and public safety organizations, and the company has worked closely with AT&T to optimize its solution for AT&T LTE and the FirstNet communications platform. Under the expanded AT&T relationship, customers will be able to purchase current and future Cradlepoint branch, mobile, and IoT solutions powered by NetCloud for single-pane-of-glass orchestration, management, and control. Solutions include:

BRANCH: All-in-one, wireless branch router that include up to two LTE modems, advanced WiFi, and local Ethernet ports (5G Ready AER2200).

MOBILE: All-in-one, ruggedized, and FirstNet Ready™ in-vehicle solutions that include up to two LTE modems, advanced WiFi, GPS, and local Ethernet, GPIO, and serial ports (IBR900 and 5G Ready IBR1700).

IoT: Compact, semi-ruggedized wireless IoT routers that support Ethernet and WiFi connected devices with scalable IoT security and management capabilities (IBR600C).

Under the expanded relationship, AT&T will continue to add newly released Cradlepoint solutions over time, including the company's recently announced 5G Wideband Adapters and next-generation E300 (5G Ready) and E3000 (5G Optimized) wireless routers.

"If history is our guide, anything that can be made wireless, will become wireless, and that includes the enterprise WAN," said Jonathan Fischer, Vice President of Business Development at Cradlepoint. "Our deepened relationship with AT&T comes at an auspicious time as the world is waking up to the power of LTE cellular networks and the promise of 5G as essential WAN edge infrastructure. This new chapter with AT&T will help accelerate the wireless WAN transition that is already well underway."

Built-in Pathway to 5G

Additionally, this deeper relationship AT&T and Cradlepoint will make it easier for customers to embrace a Gigabit LTE-based wireless WAN today while getting on the path to 5G with a simple and seamless add-on when and where needed. In the future, the expanded collaboration will enable an enterprise customer to upgrade to AT&T 5G by adding a 5G Wideband Adapter to any Cradlepoint 5G Ready or 5G Optimized wireless router via an Ethernet connection.

"With the number of enterprise use cases for LTE increasing and carrier 5G deployments beginning to scale significantly, we are forecasting the enterprise Wireless WAN market will undergo significant growth over the next several years," said Rohit Mehra, vice president of network infrastructure at IDC. "Partnerships that unite the macro cellular network and wireless edge router ecosystems, such as this one between AT&T and Cradlepoint, will help facilitate enterprise adoption and simplify deployments for customers, especially for 5G."

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cradlepoint edge solutions take advantage of AT&T's 5G Evolution network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of at least 400 megabits per second for capable devices – and LTE-LAA network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of 1 gigabit per second for capable devices. Actual speeds are lower and will vary.

Cradlepoint

