Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Could 2020 be cable's break-out year in mobile?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/15/2020
Comment (0)

Cable operators have dabbled in mobile technologies for years. But 2020 might end up marking a major turning point for the industry as a whole as executives in the space stop treating mobile as a hobby and instead embrace it with a passion.

The cable industry's progress in mobile was pretty stark in the first quarter of 2020. As Lightshed analyst Walter Piecyk pointed out, Comcast (215,000) and Charter (290,000) handily beat AT&T (87,000) and Verizon (-68,000) in adding overall postpaid customers in the period. Only T-Mobile managed to outstrip the cable companies with the 452,000 postpaid customers it added to its network during the quarter.

It's clear that cable is no longer "irrelevant squared."

And though cable operators' collective number of mobile customers is still relatively miniscule – roughly 4 million in total, compared with more than 300 million commanded by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile combined – the cablecos are already among the biggest MVNOs in the US market. Plus, they're growing their customer base faster than most of the market's biggest players.

More importantly, cable operators are widely believed to be nearing the point where their mobile businesses actually start to make some money. "The business is clearly scaling impressively, which is a shame that COVID-19 will drive lower 2Q20 volumes at a time as mobile attempts to reach the critical subscriber mass to break-even," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Cowen, estimating that Comcast needs roughly 1 million more mobile customers to reach that financial milestone.

To be clear, all of cable's mobile customers today actually reside on the networks of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Verizon is the MVNO partner for Comcast (Xfinity Mobile) and Charter (Spectrum Mobile), while AT&T and T-Mobile provide the network for Altice Mobile.

However, that might change soon too, thanks to CBRS.

"The FCC's CBRS Priority Access license auction is scheduled to begin on July 23rd. We expect Comcast to participate," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Lightshed in a recent post. "Cable companies have an interest in CBRS to offload wireless data and extend the reach of their broadband service offering. Comcast recently asked for an FCC waiver to bid in the CBRS auction as a separate entity. It also filed for an experimental license one month ago."

If cable companies do purchase CBRS spectrum, they could use it to build their own mobile networks in select, high-traffic areas – that would help them reduce the amount of money they pay in their MVNO deals.

Indeed, there are already indications that cable companies have worked to pit AT&T against Verizon in order to reduce their MVNO rates.

And Charter's CFO just this week discussed the company's plans to deploy licensed and unlicensed networks in the newly freed 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band.

But the Lightshed analysts speculated that cable's interest in mobile could expand beyond the CBRS band and Comcast's 600MHz holdings.

"We believe that Dish could be an attractive new MVNO partner for Comcast," they wrote.

Dish Network, for its part, is widely expected to close its purchase of millions of Sprint's Boost customers on June 1, a transaction that would make it an MVNO of T-Mobile. That acquisition is also designed to position Dish to begin building its own 5G network with its massive spectrum holdings.

It's that 5G network – full of unused and inexpensive capacity – that could attract cable's interest, according to some Wall Street analysts.

"We have always thought of the cable companies as natural customers for Dish," wrote the analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors.

At the very least, the rise of Dish's 5G network could give cable providers another lever to pull in their mobile efforts.

And, not to be forgotten are the growing number of cable operators using fixed wireless technologies to extend the reach of their wired cable Internet offerings.

All of this, taken together, certainly underscores the notion that cable is increasingly embracing mobile as more than just a pastime.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from DanoVision
Here's why Verizon's CEO lowered the bar for nationwide 5G

Verizon's Hans Vestberg wants to take 5G nationwide, just in time for a 5G iPhone in the fall. But he's working to lower expectations for nationwide 5G working in lowband spectrum.

The COVID-19 traffic surge is over, now it's time to find the new baseline

Is global Internet traffic going to return to normal as the pandemic subsides? Or will it remain where it is? Corning's Wendell Weeks might have some insight here.

With 6GHz boost, expect Wi-Fi 6 to encroach on 5G's aspirations

The Wi-Fi industry is targeting areas like fixed wireless, telehealth, VR, precision manufacturing, private networks and smart cities for expansion. That could worry 5G folks.

Dish's mystery partners probably won't bring the big bucks

Facebook is investing $5.7 billion into one of India's leading mobile network operators. Could Dish Network score the same kind of agreement with an Internet company for its 5G ambitions?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE