CommScope scores legal win against Dali Wireless

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, secured another significant win in its litigation with Dali Wireless. A previous jury ruling determined that Dali willfully infringed five of CommScope's digital distributed antenna system (DAS) patents. A Court judgment this week addressed Dali's willful infringement by granting CommScope both an injunction and enhanced damages against Dali.

The Court ruled that Dali's willful infringement warranted an injunction against the Dali infringing products for the life of CommScope's asserted patents. The life of the last-to-expire of CommScope's asserted patents extends to 2026. Dali would be barred from selling its infringing tSeries and Matrix products into April of 2026. The Court also ruled that Dali's willful infringement warranted trebling the damages, increasing the damages award from $2 million to $6 million. All remedies addressed in the Court's judgment were stayed pending appeal.

The Court's trebling of the jury award represents the maximum possible penalty under the law reserved for especially egregious infringers. The award serves an important function of discouraging further infringement. The Court found that Dali failed to investigate the asserted patents, even after it was repeatedly warned by customers and competitors that Dali's products may infringe CommScope's patent portfolio on digital DAS technology.

The Court's order also allows CommScope to file its appeal on the two patents Dali asserted against CommScope's FlexWave Prism, currently discontinued, and ION-E products. The Patent Office has already found that the claims Dali asserted against the ION-E are invalid in a parallel Inter Partes Review proceeding.

CommScope