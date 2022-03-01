"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Comcast debuts Wi-Fi 6E gateway as it preps for faster speeds on HFC

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/3/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast has introduced its first DOCSIS gateway to integrate Wi-Fi 6E, an emerging form of the Wi-Fi standard that tacks on support for the 6GHz band alongside traditional support for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The cable op said it plans to start rolling out its new xFi Advanced Gateway, also known internally as the XB8, to customers "over the coming months," starting with broadband subs on 1-Gig service tiers or those who subscribe to Comcast's xFi Complete package. xFi Complete, an option that sells for an additional $25 per month, bundles in Comcast's unlimited data plan and, if recommended, one xFi Pod Wi-Fi extender. Otherwise, Comcast leases its XFi Gateway products for an extra $14 per month.

Comcast's new xFi Advanced Gateway, also known as the XB8, will initially be offered to the operator's 1-Gig broadband subs and to customers who take Comcast's xFi Complete package. (Image source: Comcast)

Comcast's new xFi Advanced Gateway, also known as the XB8, will initially be offered to the operator's 1-Gig broadband subs and to customers who take Comcast's xFi Complete package.
(Image source: Comcast)

Timing the announcement with this week's CES, Comcast billed the new tri-band gateway as a device that can deliver faster speeds, higher capacities and lower latencies, noting that it could be particularly attractive to online gamers or to customers who use virtual reality headsets.

The operator said its new Wi-Fi 6E gateway is also compatible with Zigbee and Matter (an IoT-focused open-source group also backed by Amazon, Apple and Google), enabling it to support a range of IoT and smart home automation devices such as smart lights and connected locks.

The intro of the new Wi-Fi 6E product arrives roughly a month after Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast's cable unit, hinted that the company would launch a new "tri-band" gateway in early 2022.

A sign of faster speeds

The XB8 will be used to support faster speed tiers on Comcast's broadband service roadmap. "The gateway is also Comcast's first to support the speeds of the future – symmetrical Gigabit speeds – to power the most connected homes of tomorrow," Comcast said in today's press release.

Following a relatively recent upgrade, Comcast's current, high-end DOCSIS-based residential service now tops out at 1.2 Gbit/s in the downstream and 35 Mbit/s in the upstream. However, Comcast has been developing ways to enhance and beef up upstream speeds on its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network.

In the fall of 2020, it tested symmetrical speeds of 1.25 Gbit/s over HFC. Then, in April 2021, Comcast announced it had generated 4-Gig symmetrical speeds in lab trials of Full Duplex DOCSIS, a technique that is part of the new DOCSIS 4.0 specifications.

Gigabit Pro, Comcast's targeted fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) residential broadband service, was recently upgraded to handle symmetrical speeds of 3 Gbit/s.

Recent field tests conducted by CableLabs, Intel and the Wireless Broadband Alliance showed that Wi-Fi 6E delivered speeds in excess of 1 Gbit/s in certain scenarios.

Service operator interest in Wi-Fi 6E

Ahead of Comcast's product intro, cable operators and other service providers have been focusing on various use cases for Wi-Fi 6E. Examples include new extenders that can free up capacity in the increasingly congested 5GHz band, the use of 6GHz Wi-Fi in set-tops to offload video, or directing Wi-Fi 6E at app-specific services, such as online gaming or telemedicine, that require a blend of fast speeds and/or low latencies.

Charles Cheevers, CTO, home networks, CommScope, has characterized Wi-Fi 6E as a "a new VIP lane" for gigabit speeds in the home.

Comcast did not announce vendor partners for its new Wi-Fi 6E gateway, though Technicolor and CommScope are among the logical candidates.

The cable operator's latest gateway is a follow-on to the XB7, a Wi-Fi 6-capable DOCSIS 3.1 device introduced in January 2020.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE