Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Cellular-capable smartwatch shipments grow to 3M in Q1

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/7/2020
Comment (0)

Mobile network operators continue to cheer the growth of cellular-capable smartwatches. But analysts warn that the space can't really take off without better service pricing.

Research and consulting firm Strategy Analytics reported that global smartwatch shipments grew 20% in the first quarter of 2020 to reach a total of 14 million units. The firm added that Apple Watch maintained its first position with 55% of the market, with Samsung coming in second and Garmin third.

Strategy Analytics' Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service tracks the global sale of smartwatches. (Source: Strategy Analytics)
Strategy Analytics' Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service tracks the global sale of smartwatches.
(Source: Strategy Analytics)

Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston told Light Reading that roughly 22% of all smartwatches shipped worldwide contained cellular connectivity (mostly 4G) in the first quarter of 2020. "Consumers like the convenience of standalone 4G smartwatches that can be used without carrying a smartphone, but they dislike the higher monthly data prices and shorter battery life that can sometimes go with it," he explained.

The growth in smartwatch sales is certainly something mobile network operators are watching. For example, T-Mobile reported growth in its average revenues per account "due to the growing success of wearables, specifically the Apple Watch, and other connected devices." T-Mobile charges customers an extra $10 per month to connect a smart watch to their account.

While operators are clearly excited about the possibility of extra revenues from the sale of connections to devices such as smartwatches and tablets, Strategy Analytics' Mawston warned this is exactly what could dampen the overall opportunity in the space.

"Cellular penetration of global smartwatch shipments this year will 'grow but slow,'" he explained. "The price of 4G smart watches and 4G data plans will need to be reduced or subsidized if US mobile carriers really want the segment to take off."

It's unlikely this situation will change with the arrival of 5G. For example, Verizon is hoping to charge most customers $10 per month extra for 5G access, though it's likely waiting to expand its 5G coverage area before widely instituting that surcharge.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE