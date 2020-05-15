Sign In Register
Calix releases second-generation EDGE systems

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/15/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today released two new EDGE Systems, the GigaSpire BLAST u6.1 and u6.2, which enable communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes to expand their subscriber experience offerings and maintain their market leadership positions with Wi-Fi 6 and the Revenue EDGE solution. Marketing, support, operations, field technicians, and compliance teams can successfully launch the new BLAST digital storefronts in just weeks thanks to the power of the EXOS platform.

Calix was first to market with carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 in 2018 and has spent 18 months expanding use cases and platform functionality so that CSPs can elevate the Ultimate Managed Wi-Fi 6 experience. Now with the BLAST u6, subscribers never have to feel the need to venture to a big box store for a Wi-Fi router again.

The GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems provides:

• Ultimate Wi-Fi 6 Coverage: The latest Qualcomm 11ax chipset delivers up to 4.8 Gbps, while leveraging BLAST Intelligent Mesh with the u12, u6, or future systems.

• Ultimate Speed: Available in a 1 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps WAN models, giving CSPs the ability to meet different price points while matching capabilities to available network speed.

• Ultimate Service Life: Serves future growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 by eliminating high failure rate components, such as internal fans, and sturdy industrial design could extend service life beyond six years, thereby maximizing the CSP and subscribers’ return on investment.

• US RDOF Compliance: Includes two POTS ports, UPS management, a robust SpeedTest program built from experience with CAF programs and support services to ensure RDOF compliance.

• Your Subscriber. Your Data. Your Brand: The BLAST U6 is delivered on a platform that makes it clear – it is the CSP’s brand that matters most. Calix does not demand “Powered by” messaging and ensures that the CSP retains ownership of all data. Period.

Calix continuously enhances the Revenue EDGE solution, expanding the digital storefronts that operate on all BLAST systems via the EDGE Suites: ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ. Thanks to the power of the EXOS platform, these will continue to add revenue generating solutions, such as SmartThings. Each of these innovations has been built on six years of delivery experience. The BLAST u6 is fully managed and designed to thrive in a subscriber’s home for up to six years because Calix knows that an in-home hardware failure dramatically impacts call centers, field technicians, and subscriber churn.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX)

