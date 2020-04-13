AT&T to offer three free months of FirstNet service to nurses, physicians

DALLAS – AT&T delivered "Some Good News" tonight announcing three months of free wireless service for frontline nurses and physicians nationwide on the FirstNet® network – built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority).

"Tonight's 'Some Good News' shined a light on our healthcare heroes," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO, AT&T Communications. "They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that's exactly what FirstNet delivers."

In case you missed it, in the third episode of John Krasinski's digital show "Some Good News," where he covers only positive news from around the world, AT&T came to play ball! The episode features Krasinski and some hometown friends surprising a handful of nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with a field trip to Fenway Park, where they threw out the first first pitch of 2020. Inspired, and to keep the good news going, AT&T surprised not only the nurses featured on the show but nurses and physicians all across the country.

Nurses and physicians already on FirstNet Mobile – Responder plan will automatically receive the 3-month service credit1 on a smartphone or tablet line of service. Starting Monday, April 13, new subscribers are also eligible, connecting them to reliable critical communications with always-on priority access to the network, with fastest overall nationwide network experience.2

In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing-on to FirstNet can get a $200 activation credit3 when activating a new FirstNet Ready™ smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.

The COVID-19 health crisis illustrates precisely why public safety fought for the creation of FirstNet, the only nationwide high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders. While commercial wireless offerings are available to public safety, FirstNet continues to grow because of its unique public safety features that wireless networks built for the general public can't provide. These include innovative, mission-focused tools and technologies, always-on, always-ready service for first responders, FirstNet Ready™ devices, a robust ecosystem of highly secure and public safety tested apps, a fleet of dedicated network deployables and more.

The work we do is critical to millions of people and companies around the world, and we're committed to being there when our customers, employees and first responders need us most during the COVID-19 pandemic. As public safety's communications network partner, we have a responsibility unlike any other wireless carrier, and the FirstNet Authority holds AT&T accountable to deliver the solutions that meet public safety's needs today and for decades to come. FirstNet was built for this situation – it's exactly what the first responder community designed it for.

Throughout this unique time, AT&T is supporting customers with financial hardships by waiving fees, increasing your data, upgrading devices, expanding access to our programming, offering free smartphones for life for public safety agencies on FirstNet, and not disconnecting service. We're doing our best to keep our customers and employees safe, with free express shipping to your door, no-contact delivery and device setup, and curbside pickup. We're also supporting first responders and medical personnel responding to COVID-19 with nourishing meals.

AT&T