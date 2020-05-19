Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic

It comes as no surprise that Internet traffic on home networks has increased due to stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises are also experiencing increased bandwidth demand from remote access sessions as many employees are working from home, and that's perhaps where some of the more interesting traffic data patterns occur.

Aryaka's David Ginsburg examined several of the operator's enterprise customers' network traffic patterns and identified a few surprising trends. For example, a global aggregation of Aryaka traffic data on its private network revealed that weekend traffic is on the rise. Many employers have historically worried their employees would be less productive teleworking, but it appears the opposite may be true when a global pandemic blurs the days together.

"All those people running these remote environments are saying their employees – especially their knowledge workers – are even more productive in this environment," says Ginsburg, vice president of product and solutions marketing.

Check out this slide show for a closer look into Aryaka's analysis of its customers' traffic patterns during the pandemic.

Global enterprise video conferencing provider The above graph represents an Aryaka customer operating in APAC. The global enterprise video conferencing provider experienced a traffic spike of about 3x its normal traffic once stay-at-home orders went into effect. The decrease in traffic in early February is likely a result of employees taking time off to celebrate the Chinese New Year Spring Festival. (The dark blue line is total traffic and the light blue line is peak data.) View a larger version of the image here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading