Aryaka's Ginsberg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic

It comes as no surprise that Internet traffic on home networks has increased due to stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises are also experiencing increased bandwidth demand from remote access sessions as many employees are working from home, and that's perhaps where some of the more interesting traffic data patterns occur.
Aryaka's David Ginsberg examined several of the operator's enterprise customers' network traffic patterns and identified a few surprising trends. For example, a global aggregation of Aryaka traffic data on its private network revealed that weekend traffic is on the rise. Many employers have historically worried their employees would be less productive teleworking, but it appears the opposite may be true when a global pandemic blurs the days together.
"All those people running these remote environments are saying their employees – especially their knowledge workers – are even more productive in this environment," says Ginsberg, vice president of product and solutions marketing.
Check out this slide show for a closer look into Aryaka's analysis of its customers' traffic patterns during the pandemic.
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading