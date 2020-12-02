Altice USA upgrades broadband with Smart WiFi

NEW YORK – Altice USA (the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband, video, and Altice Mobile service) today announces that it is upgrading the in-home connectivity experience for its customers with the introduction of Smart WiFi, a whole-home intelligent mesh WiFi system.

With Smart WiFi, customers will benefit from one powerful network that uses intelligent technology to seamlessly and simultaneously connect a greater number of devices to the strongest signal, providing a high-quality in-home WiFi experience. Key benefits include:

• Simplified network connection with just one network name, eliminating the need for users to manually select between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz options;

• Intelligent band and access point steering to provide the best possible connection for devices no matter where the device is in the home;

• Mesh network technology to boost signal and eliminate dead zones, using optional smart extenders to provide a scalable solution for any home layout, from apartments to multi-floor homes; and

• Advanced traffic management for streaming and gaming from anywhere in the home on multiple devices simultaneously.

“Powerful connectivity has become a core component of any home environment, and the introduction of Smart WiFi to the Altice One experience brings our in-home broadband to the next level in terms of coverage, ease of use, and reliability,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA’s president of telecommunications and chief operating officer. “Bringing Smart WiFi intelligent mesh technology to our Optimum and Suddenlink customers ensures that they are always connected to blazing fast WiFi and the strongest signal possible, providing more choice and flexibility in how and where they use their connected devices.”

Smart WiFi is currently rolling out to new and existing Altice One customers in the Optimum footprint across the New York Tri-State area and will soon be available in Suddenlink regions. Smart WiFi and extenders are also available as part of Altice’s Gigabit fiber service, which is offered in select areas of the Optimum footprint.

Altice USA