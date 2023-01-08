What's the Story? UK operators to trade 3G for more efficient networks





Light Reading's Tereza Krásová joins the podcast to discuss plans UK operators have to turn off their 2G and 3G networks. Tereza examines the timelines for shutting down these networks, what it could mean for subscribers and what the energy savings benefits will be. She also chats about the impact that sunsetting 3G will have on future 5G deployments.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Why UK operators are turning off their 2G and 3G networks (00:49)

Progress toward sunsetting old networks (02:19)

Timeline for turning them off (02:26)

Challenges to turning off 2G and 3G (04:05)

Energy and sustainability benefits to be gained (06:47)

How turning off 2G and 3G could impact future 5G deployments (11:02)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading