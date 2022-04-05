Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile intros family plans at $15/month

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Mint Mobile, one of the fastest growing brands in America, today announced its new wireless Family Plan, The Modern Family Plan, continuing to disrupt the archaic traditions and norms of the tired wireless category. Mint's Modern Family Plan is a breakthrough in value for families across America, allowing each family member to get Mint's $15/mo plan.

Mint continues to disrupt the wireless industry with unmatched value and fresh thinking, and this new Family plan is an important next step in the brand's pursuit to bring affordable, premium wireless to everyone. With Mint's Modern Family Plan, 2 people constitute a family – not the 4-plus that other carriers historically require in order to get the best pricing – plus, family members can choose from any of Mint Mobile's plans, not just the most expensive options.

"I didn't want Mint Mobile to have just a standard wireless family plan. I wanted it to be good enough for my family," said Mint Mobile Owner, Ryan Reynolds. "We succeeded. In fact, it may be too good for my family, but that's more my issue than the wireless industry's."

