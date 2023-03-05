Eurobites: Scottish 4G boost as government-funded mast is activated

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's drone-in-a-box; exec changes at Virgin Media O2; Vodafone offers a slice of King Charles.
The UK government has announced what it says is its first partly state-funded mobile mast upgrade, boosting 4G coverage in and around the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The upgrade forms part of the government's £1 billion (US$1.25 billion) Shared Rural Network program that involves the UK's four mobile network operators, and more than 120 similar masts in Scotland are in line for a revamp. The Lockerbie mast is part of the Home Office's Emergency Services Network, and the upgrade should give first-responders faster and more secure voice, video and data on the 4G network, for better access to potentially life-saving information in emergencies. (See SRN promises 4G coverage jump in rural UK.)
Also intended to help first-responders (and others) is Nokia's new "drone-in-a-box" offering, which comprises Nokia drones, docking station, dual gimbal camera and edge cloud processing capabilities. The package, which connects over public and private 4G and 5G networks, is the first such offering to comply with the EU's CE safety requirements, according to the Finnish vendor.
There are executive changes afoot at UK converged operator Virgin Media O2, with current chief operating officer Jeff Dodds leaving after 11 years to become CEO at another – undisclosed – company. He is being replaced by Ulrik Bengtsson, formerly CEO at bookmaker William Hill. Rob Evans, VMO2's managing director of fixed network expansion, is also leaving the company, for health reasons. Julie Agnew has been appointed to Evans' role, having covered it on an interim basis since the start of the year.
T-Systems, the international services arm of Deutsche Telekom, has acquired Dortmund-based software company GeoMobile. GeoMobile offers public transport operators a "mobility-as-a-service" platform, which can be used to simplify and digitize the entire mobility offering of a particular transport region. Using the cloud-based platform, passengers can plan, book and pay for their trip by bus and train, as well as connections via car sharing or rental bikes – all from their smartphone.
Eseye, a UK-based IoT connectivity specialist, has signed an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to address IoT roaming issues for customers in many territories. The agreement allows Eseye's customers to access Orange Wholesale's existing roaming footprint of more than 220 destinations globally and over 700 network operators.
BT's business arm has expanded its partnership with Ivanti, incorporating the US company's SME Secure UEM security software into the business plans of mobile subsidiary EE at no extra charge. Using SME Secure UEM, organizations should, in theory, only need to implement user and device policies once and apply them across all company devices.
On the consumer side, EE has launched a new range of gaming bundles aimed at existing mobile customers, providing access to gaming services and a new gaming-friendly laptop from £60 ($75) per month on a 24-month plan. The operator is also offering a new console trade-in service, with "cashback" available for old gaming hardware, subject to its condition.
The revolution may not be televised, but the imminent coronation of Charles, King of the Brits and Lord of Quite Expensive Oaty Biscuits, will be broadcast via 5G standalone thanks to a collaboration between Vodafone and news organization ITN. Indeed, the right royal shenanigans will have a whole slice of Vodafone's public 5G SA network dedicated to them – the first time, apparently, that any UK telco has done such a thing.
The Scottish town of Lockerbie and its surrounding area will benefit from the government-funded mast upgrade.
(Source: South West Images Scotland/Alamy Stock Photo)
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading