Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

Eurobites: Nokia builds basestations in Turkey with Karel

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/29/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Colt saddles up with VMware for SD-WANnery; KPN, Proximus tick over in Q1; BBC iPlayer plays a (Peaky) blinder.

  • Nokia has signed a deal with Karel, a Turkish electronics company, to manufacture 4G and 5G basestations in Turkey. The companies intend to start producing 4G basestations for the local market by the middle of this year, and 5G basestations are expected in time, as 5G services are scheduled to become commercially available in Turkey in 2023.

  • UK-based Colt Technology Services has teamed up with VMware to offer managed SD-WAN services to enterprises. Specifically, VMware is joining Colt's "Partner Hub" ecosystem, combining VMware's SD-WAN chops with Colt's connectivity.

  • Dutch incumbent KPN saw adjusted EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) rise 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, to €593 million (US$625.2 million), on revenue that climbed 1.6%, to €1.31 billion ($1.38 billion). In his upbeat commentary. on the results, CEO Joost Farwerck declared the company "on track" to deliver on its "strategic and financial ambitions," and boldly claimed that KPN is "now recognized as the best mobile network in the world for the first time ever."

  • Just across the border, in Belgium, Proximus also seems to be chugging along fine, with group revenue up 2.7% to €1.08 billion ($1.13 billion) and EBITDA up 0.4%, to €448 million ($472.3 million). CEO Guillaume Boutin acknowledged the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its operations, "accentuating the steep inflation trend and further impacting global supply chains, which were already fragile after the Covid crisis."

  • As Netflix begins to look wobbly on its perch, the BBC's iPlayer streaming service has enjoyed its best quarter ever, with viewers streaming programmes 1.8 billion times in the first three months of the year, driven by the popularity of shows such as Peaky Blinders and The Apprentice. The frankly odd Australian outback drama, The Tourist, provided the year's most popular individual episode so far, with the first episode streamed 6.1 million times.

  • Arcep, the French communications regulator, has partially backed Bouygues Telecom in its dispute with Orange over fiber-to-the-home connection fees in very high-density areas. Bouygues had asked Arcep to force Orange to amend its contract so that any refunds of contributions to set-up fees occur when the "outgoing" FTTH commercial operator's line is cancelled, and not when the FTTH line is taken over by the next commercial operator: Arcep acceded to this request, but did not agree to a secondary request regarding a change in the calculation method used in relation to such fees.

  • MTN Nigeria saw its number of mobile subscribers decline by 1.3 million year-on-year in the quarter ended March 31 as new regulatory restrictions on SIM sales and activations came into force. Despite this, service revenue increased by 22%, to 469.8 billion Nigerian Nairas ($1.13 billion). The operator also announced the arrival of a new chief operating officer, Hassan Jaber, stepping into the shoes of Mazen Mroue, who becomes MTN Group chief information and technical officer.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the departure of its security boss, Stefano Grassi, who is leaving to "undertake a new managerial path," according to a TIM statement.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
    Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
    The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
    Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
    Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
    May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
    May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
    Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
    China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
    ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE