Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

Eurobites: EE takes 4G to Loch Ness

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK telcos in trouble over landline-only customers; European Chips Act makes progress; Telia goes solar in Estonia.

  • UK mobile operator EE has expanded its 4G network to another 1,500 communities, the latest being centered on the tourist hotspot of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. The expansion comes as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) program, a £1 billion (US$1.2 billion) joint initiative between the UK's four mobile network operators and the government that has pledged to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK by the end of 2025. EE says that the Loch Ness site represents the largest single SRN upgrade that it has delivered to date. (See SRN promises 4G coverage jump in rural UK.)

    The Shared Rural Network program has helped EE bring 4G to another 1,500 UK communities, including those living near Loch Ness. (Source: EE)
    The Shared Rural Network program has helped EE bring 4G to another 1,500 UK communities, including those living near Loch Ness.
    (Source: EE)

  • An economic consultancy has notified UK communications regulator Ofcom about what it believes is gross overcharging for landline-only services and a breach of competition law on the part of three telcos – TalkTalk, Virgin Media and SSE. As the Guardian reports, the consultancy, Fideres, reckons almost 600,000 landline-only customers have been charged excessive prices since 2009 – to the tune of £199 million ($246 million) all told. Larger rival BT had its knuckles rapped on this matter by Ofcom in 2017, and responded by voluntarily cutting prices by about 37%. Landline-only customers tend to be elderly and not inclined to shop around for better telecom "deals" – the sort of customer that is sadly too often taken advantage of in the world of telecom and beyond.

  • Provisional agreement has been reached by the European Parliament and EU member states on the proposed European Chips Act, which its backers hope will strengthen the chip manufacturing industry within the EU and thereby make the chip supply chain more resilient and reduce the bloc's reliance on silicon from other parts of the world, not least China and Taiwan. The initiative is being supported by around €43 billion ($49 billion) in public and private investments. (See EU gets in on the Chips Act.)

  • Telia has added solar panel systems to power 100 of its mobile sites in Estonia through an agreement with Sunly, a renewable energy specialist active in the Baltics and Poland. Each system will comprise 36 panels covering 90 square meters, with a total capacity of 1.8 MW. Taken together, the 100 systems will produce an estimated 1.8 GWh of energy each year. An estimated 70% of this will be used by Telia's mobile sites, while the remainder will be sold to the electricity grid.

  • A landslip took out part of Openreach's network in southeast England on Tuesday, causing connectivity problems for around 1,500 homes and business in the Swanscombe area of Kent.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) reports that it has received fresh, non-binding offers from the CDP-Macquarie consortium and KKR for its fixed network infrastructure. The bids will be examined by TIM's board of directors at a meeting on May 4. (See Eurobites: CDP-Macquarie comes in with bid for TIM's fixed infrastructure.)

  • Spain's Telefónica and Icelandic operator Simmin have carried out what they describe as the first proof-of-concept trial of "TV roaming," focusing on the scenario where a Simmin user accesses his or her TV service from Spain via Telefónica's network, and uses Telefónica's content delivery network (CDN) for local delivery rather than remote delivery from Siminn's CDN in Iceland.

  • OVHCloud, the French cloud services provider, has cut its forecast for full-year revenue growth in the face of the macroeconomic picture and delays to "certain migration projects." As Reuters reports, the company now envisages organic revenue growth of between 13% and 14% in 2023, down from a range of between 14% and 16%.

  • And in cheery news for a humdrum hump day, a poll of more than 1,000 business bosses by UK polling company YouGov has found that nearly half of them think that AI could replace humans in their enterprises, City A.M. reports. Thanks, guys!

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
    Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
    The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
    Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
    Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
    April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
    April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
    Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
    Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE