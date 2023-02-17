Dell'Oro: RAN misses 2022 expectations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings show that the slower momentum that has characterized the broader 2G-5G Radio Access Network (RAN) market since 4Q 2021 extended to 4Q 2022, with four out of the six tracked regions declining on a year-over-year basis.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 5 RAN 2022 RAN suppliers include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Top 4 RAN 2022 RAN suppliers outside of China include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung.

Nokia and Samsung recorded the strongest RAN revenue growth out of the top 5 suppliers

Short-term RAN revenue prospects have been revised downward to reflect the lower starting point, however, relative growth rates are now more favorable, with global RAN revenues expected to be flat in 2023 as surging investments in India is offset by more challenging comparisons in North America and China.

