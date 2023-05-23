Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

BSNL prepares to launch India's first homegrown 4G network

News Analysis

India's state-owned BSNL has faced three years of delays to its planned investment in a 4G network because of the government's insistence that it use indigenously developed technology. But as bigger, private-sector rivals deploy 5G, BSNL has finally handed over an order worth 150 billion Indian rupees (US$1.8 billion) to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the rollout of a nationwide 4G network.

Tejas Networks (part of the Tata Group) and ITI, the other key members of that consortium (alongside the Centre for Development of Telematics, C-DOT), have also received the advance purchase order. "As a part of the consortium, Tejas Networks will supply and service the radio access networks (RAN) equipment," Tejas said in a regulatory filing.

BSNL is about to join bigger rivals in India's 4G market. (Source: robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)
BSNL is about to join bigger rivals in India's 4G market.
(Source: robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)

This is significant because it would be the first time that an indigenously developed technology is used by a telco to set up a pan-India network. BSNL would also be using a 4G core designed by C-DOT. The government believes the mega order will boost the domestic telecom equipment industry.

The order is especially important for the Tata Group, which harbors ambitions to become a global telecom vendor. Execution of the project would give it an opportunity to showcase its skills and gain from the experience of deploying at scale.

BSNL bids for revival

BSNL is all set to launch 4G by the end of June, although it is unclear whether the introduction of services will restore its fortunes. It will compete with private telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which launched 4G services in 2016 and have already gained 5G customers. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, India's other big telco, has also yet to launch 4G services.

BSNL would be setting up more than 100,000 tower sites across the country as part of the order. It has already deployed more than 200 towers in the state of Punjab in North India.

Last year, authorities approved a INR1.64 trillion ($19.8 billion) package for the revival of BSNL, including funds for the deployment of its 4G network. Having struggled to compete against the private-sector telcos, the company is lumbered with about INR330 billion ($3.98 billion) in debt and has been losing customers.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE