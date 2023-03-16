Sign In Register
BICS and Mavenir deliver VoLTE solution for post-sunset roaming interoperability

BRUSSELS – International communications platform company BICS has partnered with Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, to launch a new VoLTE solution that helps operators prepare for the sunsetting of 2G/3G services around the world.

Operator sunsetting timelines vary greatly on a global level, and preserving roaming interoperability between the generations has created a roadblock for operators. The joint solution powered by Mavenir's cloud-native IMS effectively bridges this widening roaming gap between older 2G/3G networks and the newer 4G/5G technology.

Without a solution to ensure smooth communications between the different networks on a global scale, the potential disruption to roamers could be very serious. For example, a person coming from a 2G/3G operator who travels to a 4G/5G-only network will not be able to make voice calls in that location. Not only does this greatly impact the customer experience of that roamer abroad, but it could also have far more serious implications if that person needs to call an ambulance or fire service while in that same location.

This VoLTE solution will bring together BICS' reach and expertise in international roaming and Mavenir's network software to address this issue. For operators still providing 2G/3G services, their customers will benefit from a seamless roaming experience, even when visiting locations where this technology has been phased out. For operators further along in the sunsetting timeline, they will not miss the opportunity of welcoming those visitors onto their 4G/5G network to provide services and gain otherwise lost inbound roaming revenues. Ultimately, it's a win-win for both sides in preparing for global 2G/3G sunsetting.

Read the full press release here.

