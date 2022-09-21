Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

Avanci now covers more than 80 auto brands

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/21/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Avanci announced that more than 100 million connected vehicles sold by more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci license, and that it predicts an additional 30-40 million connected vehicles to be licensed in the next year. Having licensed the majority of patented 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular technologies to the majority of the connected vehicle market, Avanci is the established industry solution for essential patent licensing in the automotive space.

The auto makers participating in Avanci's licensing program for 4G connected vehicles benefit from a license to all the 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular standard essential patents of the 51 patent owners participating as licensors in the program today, as well as patent owners that join as licensors in the future. Many of the new brands under license can be found at avanci.com/marketplace.

Avanci has transformed the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from dozens of different patent owners in a single transaction, at fixed rates, paid once for the lifetime of the product. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci provides IoT companies with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed for connected products.

Avanci

