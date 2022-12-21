2022 in review: T-Mobile's 5G dominance

After completing its purchase of Sprint in 2020, T-Mobile promised that it would use the move, which included acquisition of Sprint's vast 2.5 GHz spectrum holdings, to position itself as a leader in 5G. During 2022 that investment clearly paid off.

Throughout the year T-Mobile completed the bulk of its 5G network upgrade across its 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz spectrum holdings, giving the company a network rivaling those of AT&T and Verizon. More importantly, T-Mobile began using the network to offer inexpensive, speedy and widespread 5G services to smartphone users alongside an innovative in-home fixed wireless access (FWA) product that has begun to make executives from cable companies sweat.

Investors noticed: During the course of 2022, T-Mobile's market cap surpassed that of longtime market leader Verizon, making it a year that T-Mobile execs will likely long remember.

1/11/22 – T-Mobile and Verizon's fixed wireless aggression doesn't add up – analyst

1/24/22 – Inside the messy world of T-Mobile's midband 5G spectrum licenses

2/2/22 – T-Mobile: FWA is 'ready for its primetime moment'

2/15/22 – How T-Mobile broke promises on jobs amid US telco workforce cull

2/22/22 – AT&T inks last-minute 3G roaming deal with T-Mobile

4/18/22 – T-Mobile getting revenge on hackers

5/17/22 – T-Mobile US throws down 5G gauntlet to slow-moving rivals

6/21/22 – Dish's new T-Mobile deal could be a blow to AT&T

6/22/22 – T-Mobile facing lawsuit over shuttering Sprint's legacy 5G network

8/10/22 – The quiet brilliance of T-Mobile's 5G spectrum strategy

8/11/22 – T-Mobile may be prepping the sale of Sprint's wireline business

9/15/22 – What's the story? '2022 is the year of T-Mobile'

9/19/22 – A closer look at the 5G midband buildouts of T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon

10/11/22 – T-Mobile may have finally picked its cloud

10/20/22 – Boeing dumps Verizon for T-Mobile

11/7/22 – It looks like T-Mobile bought even more 5G spectrum

11/21/22 – AT&T's new complaint: T-Mobile has too much 5G spectrum

