You.i TV Announces Release of You.i Engine One 4.6

OTTAWA -- You.i TV today announced a new version of its You.i Engine One platform that includes remote asset management and other features that can spur faster, better and more monetizable video app experiences for media companies worldwide.
Release 4.6 has been created to further increase the ability of developers and designers to build and personalize video interfaces across platforms, and to enable greater opportunities for branded content. A key new feature, Remote Assets, allows developers to configure applications to retrieve all UX elements, including layout, styling and motion, dynamically from a server. Designers can export screen updates through the You.i Engine One After Effects Workflow and deploy changes to market without recertification. This provides brand leaders with the speed and flexibility required to deploy custom redesigns, branded moments or sponsorships consistently across all screens.
In addition, source-code for flexible cross-platform app accelerators, containing pre-built user flows and UX templates to support SVOD, AVOD and TVE business models are readily available. Developers will now have full access to the following features:
Improved flexibility for native platform and web user interface integrations on mobile devices. Developers can now use native platform user interface controls within You.i Engine One interfaces and apply decorations to augment embedded webviews, providing end users with a natural experience for embedded native widgets, such as Twitter, or web based content.
The most commonly used user interface components have been improved to give application designers and developers greater flexibility and control over app elements, including animations, focus and data modelling.
A redesigned cross-platform build system that simplifies the management and inclusion of dependencies, and provides developers with additional flexibility to automate application pipelines and introduce more testing.
Improved custom debugging tools for rendering performance, focus and layout.
C++ 11 compatible libraries, giving developers more flexibility around the kinds of technologies they want to include in their application, and greater design options.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.