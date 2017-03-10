|
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs Integrate the RF Signal Chain
10/3/2017
Xilinx discusses product details of their Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC family, which integrates multi-giga-sample RF data converters and soft-decision forward error correction (SD-FEC) into an All Programmable SoC architecture. Complete with an ARM Cortex-A53 processing subsystem and 16nm UltraScale+ programmable logic, the new family provides a comprehensive RF signal chain for wireless, cable access, test & measurement, radar, and other high performance RF applications.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsPhoto Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW! Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Sprint's 'Magic' Small Cell Takes to the Air Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
Analysts: Dish Is in Dire Straits Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/27/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Upcoming Webinars
October 5, 2017
Distributed Denial of Service: The Resource Conundrum
October 10, 2017
Cloud Native Mobile Core Networks
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
November 7, 2017
Wireless and Wired – Building a Converged Network
Animals with Phones
Dog Training for the Important Stuff Click Here We're done with "Fetch" and "Sit." How about "Spreadsheet!"?
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook