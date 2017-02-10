|
Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
10/5/2017
Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
|
